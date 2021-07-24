Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

