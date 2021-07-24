Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.