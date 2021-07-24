Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

