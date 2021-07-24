Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

