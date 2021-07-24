Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

