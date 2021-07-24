Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.78 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,394 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

