Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

