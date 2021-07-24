Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,661 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

