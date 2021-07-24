Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,318. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

