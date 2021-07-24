Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

