Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

