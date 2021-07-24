Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 811 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $318.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.