Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

