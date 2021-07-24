Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

Shares of ROK opened at $299.25 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

