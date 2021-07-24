Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

