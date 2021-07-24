Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $291.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

