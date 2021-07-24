Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

