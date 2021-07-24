Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,159 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

