Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,296 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

