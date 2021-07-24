Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,667 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

