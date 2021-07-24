Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,772 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.