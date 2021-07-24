Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 356 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

