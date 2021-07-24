Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 39,944 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,944 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.