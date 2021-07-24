Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 8,597 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

