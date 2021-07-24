Filecash (FIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,042.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $12,042.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00125842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00144862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.24 or 0.99758927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00892527 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

