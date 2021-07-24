Financial Analysis: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adynxx alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 141.93%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Adynxx.

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 437.49 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.56

Adynxx has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adynxx beats Motus GI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.