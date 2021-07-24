Financial Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charlie’s and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and ChromaDex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $59.26 million 10.80 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -28.55

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% ChromaDex -35.92% -84.50% -45.84%

Summary

ChromaDex beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety ecommerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

