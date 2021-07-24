Financial Analysis: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -5.13% -8.18% -0.94% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -48.84% -33.64% -5.57%

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.31 -$3.76 million $0.71 13.04 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.12 -$105.26 million ($0.93) -5.62

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Senior Investment Group and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.37, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.20%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

