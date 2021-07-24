Financial Contrast: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.38 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Chubb $37.49 billion 2.00 $3.53 billion $7.31 22.83

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chubb pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tiptree and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 2 8 2 2.85

Chubb has a consensus price target of $174.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Tiptree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52% Chubb 14.51% 5.63% 1.72%

Summary

Chubb beats Tiptree on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. Chubb has collaboration with Marsh to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

