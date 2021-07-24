Financial Review: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Casey’s General Stores 3.59% 16.83% 7.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Casey’s General Stores 1 6 5 0 2.33

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.34%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $215.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Volatility and Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Casey’s General Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.39 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.02 Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.83 $312.90 million $8.38 23.29

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. The company's stores also provide motor fuel for sale on a self-service basis; and gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, its stores offers various products, include soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea, and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and lotto/lottery and prepaid cards. Further, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor store; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 2,243 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

