Financial Review: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) versus HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 21.10 $3.09 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.59 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.40

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 2 17 0 2.89

HCA Healthcare has a consensus target price of $240.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22%

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 185 hospitals, which included 178 general, acute care hospitals, as well as five psychiatric hospitals and two rehabilitation hospitals; 121 freestanding surgery centers; and 21 freestanding endoscopy centers in 20 states and England. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

