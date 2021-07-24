Financial Review: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 61,443.92 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -11.76

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 133.54%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.15%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

