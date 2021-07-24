FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $839.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $896,350.32 and $839.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

