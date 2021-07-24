Fireball Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,233.68 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 86.9% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $90,233.68 and $64.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00013452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00300488 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,710 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

