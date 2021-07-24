Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $4.55

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00013428 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $55.12 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024697 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,113,867 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.