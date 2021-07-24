Firo Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Firo has a total market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00013401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023062 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,116,392 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

