First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $74.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.90 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.24 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $360.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FBNC opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

