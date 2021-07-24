First Busey (BUSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.81 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

