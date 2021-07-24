First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.67 during trading on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

