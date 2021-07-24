First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

FCNCA stock opened at $773.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $901.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $832.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

