First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 280,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

