First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $147.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $612.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

