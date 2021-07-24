First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.64% of First Financial worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

