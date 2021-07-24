First National Financial (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million.

FN stock opened at C$49.53 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.37 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on First National Financial in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.17.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

