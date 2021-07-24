First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.47. 1,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.