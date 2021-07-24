First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 1,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.