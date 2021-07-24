First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.93. 375,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 418,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59.

