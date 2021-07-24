First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 45,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.