First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $275,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52.

