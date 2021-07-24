First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. Approximately 37,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 121,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.